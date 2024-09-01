Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has a good laugh in the 3-0 win against Manchester United Keystone

Liverpool clearly decide the clash at arch-rivals Manchester United in their favor. Coach Arne Slot's team won 3-0 after an impressive performance at Old Trafford.

Luis Diaz scored a brace before the break. He first converted a Salah cross with his head before following up with a low shot after the Egyptian's preparatory work. While United failed to take their chances, Salah crowned his strong performance with the 3:0.

After their gala performance, the Reds are second behind champions Manchester City with nine points and 7-0 goals, while Manchester United are 14th with just three points after their second defeat.

