Morgan Poaty (left) tries to clear in a running duel with Lugano's Mattia Zanotti, but overlobs his own keeper in the process Keystone

FC Lugano used the supplementary match of the 5th round at Lausanne-Sport to regain the lead in the Super League table. The Ticino side won 2:1 at Lake Geneva.

SDA

An eye-catching own goal from Morgan Poaty in the 39th minute paved the way for the visitors at the Tuilière. Mattia Bottani, who came on early to replace the injured Shkelqim Vladi, struck a long ball in his own half of the pitch. The running duel between Mattia Zanotti and Poaty resulted in a lob about 20 meters from goal that sailed over Lausanne keeper Karlo Letica to make it 1:0.

Lausanne only became more dangerous after Ignacio Aliseda increased the lead to 2:0 with a header in the 77th minute. First Alban Ajdani hit the post with an artistic header, then Fousseni Diabaté scored the equalizer in the 92nd minute.

With the away win, Lugano, who had to make do without injured attacking players Renato Steffen, Kacper Przybylko and Hicham Mahou, regained the lead in the table at Servette's expense after two mixed home performances against Luzern (2:3) and St. Gallen (1:1). Lausanne are still on a meagre four points after six games.

Telegram and standings:

Lausanne-Sport - Lugano 1:2 (0:1)

3482 spectators. - SR Von Mandach. - Goals: 39. Poaty (own goal) 0:1. 77. Aliseda (Cimignani) 0:2. 92. Diabaté (Sanches) 1:2.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Abdallah (81. Giger), Sow, Dussenne, Poaty (81. Polster); Okou (81. De la Fuente), Roche, Koindredi (55. Diogo Carraco), Diabaté; Sanches, Sène (73. Ajdini).

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, Hajdari, Valenzuela (46. Mai); Mahmoud, Doumbia (79. Grgic); Dos Santos (67. Cimignani), Bislimi, Aliseda (79. Macek); Vladi (7. Bottani).

Remarks: Cautions: 43rd Okou, 45th Dussenne, 45th Zanotti, 48th Doumbia, 56th Mai, 65th Hajdari.

Ranking: 1. Lugano 6/13 (12:8). 2. Servette 6/12 (10:13). 3. Zurich 5/11 (11:5). 4. Lucerne 6/11 (11:7). 5. St. Gallen 5/10 (10:5). 6. Basel 6/10 (15:6). 7. Sion 6/10 (10:6). 8. Yverdon 6/5 (6:10). 9. Grasshoppers 6/4 (7:11). 10. Lausanne-Sport 6/4 (8:15). 11. Winterthur 6/4 (3:10). 12th Young Boys 6/3 (7:14).

SDA