Lugano - Winterthur 2:1 Lugano turns the game around against Winterthur

29.9.2024 - 18:46

Lugano's match-winner Renato Steffen celebrates
Keystone

Thanks to two goals from substitute Renato Steffen, Lugano turned the game against Winterthur around. The Ticino side win 2:1.

29.09.2024, 19:07

At one point, it looked as if FCW, winless since the opening round, could celebrate their second win of the season in Lugano. Labinot Bajrami, who was no longer wanted at FCZ after the scandal surrounding the umbrella throw and was loaned out to Winterthur, also scored for his new club in the second game. The 19-year-old converted a beautiful pass in the 58th minute to give the visitors a surprising lead.

Lugano responded with a quadruple substitution, but the decisive factor was the fifth man, who only came on the pitch in the 70th minute: Steffen, who had missed the last two games through injury, needed no time to get going and scored the equalizer just three minutes after coming on as a substitute. Less than ten minutes later, the 32-year-old had his team celebrating a second time.

Winterthur, who had Granit Lekaj sent off with a red card in the closing stages, were unable to recover. For Lugano, it was a successful dress rehearsal for their first game in the Conference League next Thursday against HJK Helsinki.

Telegram

Lugano - Winterthur 2:1 (0:0)

SR Grundbacher. - Goals: 58. Bajrami (Stillhart) 0:1. 73. Steffen (Aliseda) 1:1. 81. Steffen (Bislimi) 2:1.

Lugano: Saipi; Brault-Guillard (61. Zanotti), Papadopoulos, El Wafi, Martim Marques (70. Steffen); Doumbia, Grgic (61. Mahmoud), Bislimi; Cimignani (62. Mahou), Aliseda, Daniel Dos Santos (62. Przybylko).

Winterthur: Kapino; Stillhart, Lekaj, Arnold, Schättin (76. Sidler); Araz (76. Durrer), Zuffi (86. Gomis); Di Giusto, Frei, Lukembila (86. Fofana); Bajrami (67. Baroan).

Remarks: 88th yellow-red card against Lekaj. Cautions: 56th Lekaj, 72nd Papadopoulos, 85th Durrer.

