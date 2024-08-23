After retiring from the German national team, Ilkay Gündogan is also turning his back on FC Barcelona Keystone

Ilkay Gündogan, who retired from the German national team a few days ago, is also making a change at club level. He is returning from FC Barcelona to Manchester City.

The 33-year-old Gündogan moved from England to Spain just a year ago. According to his contract, the midfielder would have been tied to FC Barcelona until the summer after next, but the new coach Hansi Flick, a fellow countryman, gave him no prospects.

Gündogan signed for Manchester City, where he played for seven seasons during his first spell, for one season.

