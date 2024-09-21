Michael Olise scores twice in Bayern's 5-0 win in Bremen and sets up two more goals Keystone

Bayern remain unblemished in the Bundesliga. The German record champions rolled over Bremen in the fourth round to win 5-0, while Kiel picked up the first Bundesliga point in the club's history.

SDA

Bayern scored 15 goals in their last two games (6:1 in Kiel, 9:2 against Dinamo Zagreb). Now the Munich side added five more goals just in time for the start of the Oktoberfest. The most eye-catching player at the Weser Stadium was new signing Michael Olise. The 22-year-old Frenchman, who joined from Crystal Palace in the summer, was directly involved in four of the five goals - he scored two himself and set up two.

At least until Sunday, Freiburg are Bayern's closest rivals. The team from Breisgau won the difficult away game in Heidenheim 3:0 in commanding fashion. The team, coached by Julian Schuster since the summer, made the difference at the start of the second half with three goals in the space of eleven minutes. Vincenzo Grifo celebrated scoring twice in the process. The 18-year-old Swiss Johan Manzambi made his Bundesliga debut for Freiburg shortly before the end of the game.

Union Berlin can also look back on a good start to the season. The "Irons" are still unbeaten after four rounds and landed their second win against Hoffenheim. They laid the foundations for the 2:1 win at the Alte Försterei right at the start of the game. The home team led 2-0 after just six minutes.

Bochum still have to wait for their first win. In the home match against newly promoted Kiel, the team of former St. Gallen coach Peter Zeidler turned around an early deficit, but had to concede the equalizer shortly before the end to make it 2:2. It was the first point of the current season for both teams, and the first in the club's history for Bundesliga newcomers Kiel.

Telegrams and table:

1. FC Heidenheim - Freiburg 0:3 (0:0). - 15,000 spectators. - Goals: 54. Doan 0:1. 59. Grifo 0:2. 65. Grifo 0:3. - Comments: Freiburg with Manzambi (from 81), without Ogbus (substitute).

Werder Bremen - Bayern Munich 0:5 (0:2). - 42'100 spectators. - Goals: 23 Olise 0:1. 32 Musiala 0:2. 57 Kane 0:3. 60 Olise 0:4. 65 Gnabry 0:5.

Union Berlin - Hoffenheim 2:1 (2:0). - Goals: 4 Rothe 1:0. 6 Jeong 2:0. 67 Bülter 2:1.

VfL Bochum - Holstein Kiel 2:2 (2:1). - Goals: 15 Pichler 0:1. 22 Bero 1:1. 35 Daschner 2:1. 89 Machino 2:2. - Remarks: VfL Bochum without Loosli (not in the squad).

1. Bayern Munich 4/12 (16:3). 2. SC Freiburg 4/9 (8:4). 3. Union Berlin 4/8 (4:2). 4. Borussia Dortmund 3/7 (6:2). 5. RB Leipzig 3/7 (4-2). 6. Bayer Leverkusen 3/6 (9:6). 7. Eintracht Frankfurt 3/6 (5:4). 8. Heidenheim 4/6 (8:7). 9. Mainz 05 4/5 (8:8). 10. Werder Bremen 4/5 (4:8). 11. VfB Stuttgart 3/4 (7:7). 12. Augsburg 4/4 (7:10). 13. Wolfsburg 3/3 (5:5). 14. Borussia Mönchengladbach 3/3 (5:6). 15. Hoffenheim 4/3 (6:11). 16. Bochum 4/1 (3:7). 17. Holstein Kiel 4/1 (5:13). 18. St. Pauli 3/0 (1:6).

SDA