German international striker Niclas Füllkrug leaves Borussia Dortmund after one season and moves to the Premier League

Niclas Füllkrug is moving from Borussia Dortmund to West Ham United in England.

The 31-year-old German international signed a contract valid until 2028, as the Premier League club announced. Neither club disclosed the transfer fee, which according to media reports will be around 30 million euros.

Füllkrug is leaving Dortmund after just one season. This comes after BVB signed Serhou Guirassy from VfB Stuttgart. Sébastien Haller is also in the squad as a classic center forward.

