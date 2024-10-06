Lugano's Ignacio Aliseda in a duel with Zurich's Bledian Krasniqi Keystone

Zurich and Lugano draw 1:1. Two 24-year-old South Americans score the goals in the top-of-the-table clash.

The visitors from Ticino, who were still in Conference League action on Thursday, made a furious start to the game and had three good chances to score in the first five minutes. They were denied twice by FCZ goalkeeper Yanick Brecher and once by the edge of the goal. A good 20 minutes later, Lugano made up for what they had missed and took a deserved lead through Ignacio Aliseda. After a pass from Renato Steffen, the Argentinian finished with a well-placed low shot.

Zurich's reply came before the end of the first half. Juan Perea, who had returned from suspension, equalized with his fifth goal of the season. The Colombian converted a cross from Bledian Krasniqi with his head in the 35th minute.

While the first half at the Letzigrund, where national team coach Murat Yakin was also a guest, was full of variety, the action flattened out in the second 45 minutes. Lugano looked a little more committed offensively, but Zurich impressed with good positioning. The two teams caught up on points with leaders Lucerne, who had also picked up a point in their 2-2 draw against Lausanne-Sport on Saturday.

Telegram and table

Zurich - Lugano 1:1 (1:1)

SR Dudic. - Goals: 26 Aliseda (Steffen) 0:1. 35 Perea (Krasniqi) 1:1.

Zurich: Brecher; Katic, Gómez, Kryeziu; Ballet (85. Oko-Flex), Krasniqi (85. Kamberi), Conde, Ligue (56. Rodrigo Conceição); Marchesano (79. Mathew), Chouiar (56. Emmanuel); Perea.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Mai, Hajdari, Martim Marques; Mahmoud (56. Grgic), Doumbia (78. Daniel Dos Santos), Bislimi (68. Bottani); Steffen (78. Cimignani), Przybylko, Aliseda (68. Mahou).

Cautions: 51 Doumbia, 66 Conde, 85 Zanotti.

Results. Saturday: Luzern - Lausanne-Sport 2:2 (1:2). Sion - Yverdon 1:1 (0:1). Winterthur - Grasshoppers 1:0 (0:0). - Sunday: Zurich - Lugano 1:1 (1:1). Basel - Young Boys 16.30. St. Gallen - Servette 16.30.

Ranking: 1. Lucerne 9/18 (17:11). 2. Zurich 9/18 (16:10). 3. Lugano 9/18 (15:10). 4. Servette 8/16 (13:15). 5. St. Gallen 8/13 (16:10). 6. Sion 9/12 (11:8). 7. Basel 8/10 (15:9). 8. Yverdon 9/9 (9:14). 9. Grasshoppers 9/8 (10:14). 10. Lausanne-Sport 9/8 (13:19). 11. Winterthur 9/7 (6:16). 12. Young Boys 8/6 (11:16).

