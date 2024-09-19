  1. Residential Customers
Germany Omlin misses Gladbach again

SDA

19.9.2024 - 13:22

Swiss national goalkeeper Jonas Omlin is out of Borussia Mönchengladbach until further notice
Swiss national goalkeeper Jonas Omlin is out of Borussia Mönchengladbach until further notice
Keystone

Jonas Omlin has to sit out again for Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Swiss international goalkeeper suffered a tendon injury in his lower leg during training.

19.09.2024, 13:22

19.09.2024, 13:25

This was announced by the Bundesliga club on Thursday.

Omlin will be absent "until further notice", it said. Borussia were initially unable to say exactly how long the captain of coach Gerardo Seoane's team would be missing. In Saturday's away game at Eintracht Frankfurt, the 30-year-old is likely to be deputized for again by his replacement Moritz Nicolas.

Omlin had already missed large parts of last season due to a persistent shoulder injury. Nicolas had already filled in for him back then with some strong performances.

SDA

