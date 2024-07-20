New coach for the Bolivian national team: Oscar Villegas is the successor to Antonio Carlos Zago Keystone

Oscar Villegas is the new coach of the Bolivian national team. The 54-year-old succeeds Antonio Carlos Zago.

The 55-year-old Brazilian Zago was sacked on Thursday following the team's embarrassing first-round exit from the Copa America with 0 points and 1:10 goals. Villegas was most recently coach of Bolivian club Always Ready.

After a third of the South American World Cup qualifiers, Bolivia are in ninth and penultimate place. The top six teams will qualify for the 2026 finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico, while the seventh team will have to play in an intercontinental barrage.

