The Servette players celebrate the goal scorer Dereck Kutesa Keystone

Servette win the "Derby du Lac" against Lausanne-Sport 1:0 and are thus top of the table at least until Sunday. St. Gallen struggled to convert their chances in Yverdon and lost 1-0.

SDA

Dereck Kutesa scored his fifth goal of the current championship to lead Geneva to a home win. In the 32nd minute, the 26-year-old attacker was on hand with the tip of his foot after a corner kick was extended with his head. Although Servette controlled the majority of the game in their own stadium, goalkeeper Jérémy Frick needed to make a few saves to celebrate another derby victory. Geneva have won five of their last eight meetings with Lausanne, losing only once.

There was a surprise in Yverdon. After St. Gallen were overwhelmingly superior in the first half and came close to scoring the opening goal on several occasions, the home team proved efficient in the second half. In the 72nd minute, Frenchman Hugo Komano scored into the net from close range after a rebound. St. Gallen, who had celebrated a 4:1 win against Zurich during the week, were unable to respond.

Table

Ranking: 1. Servette 8/16 (13:15). 2. Lucerne 7/14 (14:9). 2. Zurich 7/14 (14:9). 4. Lugano 7/14 (12:8). 5. St. Gallen 8/13 (16:10). 6. Sion 7/11 (10:6). 7. Basel 7/10 (15:8). 8. Yverdon 8/8 (8:13). 9. Lausanne-Sport 8/7 (11:17). 10. Young Boys 7/6 (11:15). 11. Grasshoppers 7/5 (9:13). 12. Winterthur 7/4 (4:14).

