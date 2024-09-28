Geneva celebrate their derby win against Lausanne Keystone

Servette win the derby against Lausanne-Sport 1-0 thanks to a goal from Dereck Kutesa, taking Geneva to the top of the Super League table.

SDA

Dereck Kutesa continued to promote his own cause with his fifth goal of the current championship. The 26-year-old, who has played one international match for the Swiss national team so far, is currently in impressive form. Against Lausanne-Sport, he did what you would expect from a striker: he was in the right place at the right time. In the 32nd minute, a corner was extended with his head and Kutesa headed the ball into the net with the tip of his foot. On Thursday, national coach Murat Yakin will present the squad for the next Nations League games against Serbia and Denmark.

From Servette's point of view, the home success in front of 12,185 spectators was well deserved. Geneva controlled the game for long stretches and were able to count on a strong Jérémy Frick between the posts for the few Lausanne attacks.

Servette have almost always been convincing in the "Derby du Lac". Of the last eight meetings with Lausanne, Geneva have won five and only lost once. As a reward, Geneva can call themselves Super League leaders at least until Sunday.

Telegram

Servette - Lausanne-Sport 1:0 (1:0)

12'185 spectators. - SR Fähndrich. - Goal: 32nd Kutesa (Antunes) 1:0.

Servette: Frick; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Cognat, Douline; von Moos (62. Stevanovic), Antunes (54. Baron), Kutesa (87. Ouattara); Simbakoli (62. Crivelli).

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Giger, Sow, Dussenne, Poaty; Roche, Diogo Carraco (46. Koindredi); Okou (62. de la Fuente), Sanches (76. Pafundi), Diabaté (84. Oviedo); Ajdini (61. Sène).

Cautions: 21 for Dussenne, 45 for Giger, 75 for Cognat, 91 for Stevanovic.

SDA