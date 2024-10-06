Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush scores twice against Bayern Munich and secures a point for his team Keystone

A goal in the 94th minute sees Eintracht Frankfurt secure a point against Bayern Munich. The thrilling game ends 3:3.

SDA

First Bayern took the lead, then Eintracht and finally Bayern again. The game in Frankfurt swung back and forth. The score was 2:2 at the break, with strikers Hugo Ekitiké and Omar Marmoush scoring for Frankfurt and central defenders Min-Jae Kim and Dayot Upamecano for Munich.

The 3:2 goal by Bayern's Michael Olise, the third French goalscorer, seemed to give the visitors from Munich their fifth win in six matches. But in stoppage time, the currently outstanding Marmoush was unleashed again and the Egyptian secured a point for the home side with his eighth league goal.

Even after the second draw in a row, Munich, coached by Vincent Kompany, remain top of the table. RB Leipzig, who celebrated a 1:0 away win against Heidenheim, moved level on points. Belgian international striker Lois Openda scored the only goal of the game in the 59th minute.

Telegrams and table

Heidenheim - Leipzig 0:1 (0:0). - Goal: 59th Openda 0:1.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayern Munich 3:3 (2:2). - Goals: 15 Kim Min-Jae 0:1. 22 Omar Marmoush 1:1. 35 Ekitiké 2:1. 38 Upamecano 2:2. 53 Olise 2:3. 94 Omar Marmoush 3:3. - Comments: Eintracht Frankfurt without Amenda (substitute).

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 6/14. 2. RB Leipzig 6/14. 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 6/13. 4. SC Freiburg 6/12. 5. Bayer Leverkusen 6/11. 6. Union Berlin 6/11. 7. Borussia Dortmund 6/10. 8. Heidenheim 6/9. 9. VfB Stuttgart 5/8. 10. Mainz 05 6/8. 11. Werder Bremen 6/8. 12. Wolfsburg 6/7. 13. Augsburg 6/7. 14. Borussia Mönchengladbach 6/6. 15. St. Pauli 6/4. 16. Hoffenheim 5/3. 17. Holstein Kiel 6/2. 18. Bochum 6/1.

