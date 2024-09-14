Match winner for St. Gallen: Christian Witzig (left) celebrates his goal to make it 2:1 with Felix Mambimbi Keystone

FC St. Gallen struggled a little in Ticino, but advanced to the cup round of 16 with a 3:1 win against FC Paradiso.

SDA

Almost an hour had been played on Lake Lugano when Christian Witzig gave St. Gallen the lead for the first time. Prior to that, the ambitious Promotion League club Paradiso had made the eastern Swiss team sweat. It took Evan Rossier, who arrived from Lausanne, just five minutes to put the underdogs in front, before Albert Vallci equalized after 20 minutes with St. Gallen's first chance.

Both before and after the 2:1, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who was somewhat surprisingly preferred to St. Gallen's usual cup goalkeeper Lukas Watkowiak, had to intervene decisively. In the end, however, the team from eastern Switzerland avoided the embarrassment of last year in Delsberg. Three minutes before the end, substitute Kevin Csoboth scored the winner.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy still in the doldrums

After a disappointing start to the championship, relegated Challenge League side Stade Lausanne-Ouchy also failed to get back on track in the Cup. The Vaud side went down 1-0 to first division side Langenthal, with former Grasshopper Amel Rustemoski scoring the only goal for the Bernese side in the 2nd minute

Short telegrams and results:

Paradiso (PL) - St. Gallen 1:3 (1:1). - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 5 Rossier 1:0. 21 Vallci 1:1. 56 Witzig 1:2. 87 Csoboth 1:3.

Langenthal (1st) - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 1:0 (1:0). - SR Grundbacher. - Goal: 2. Rustemoski 1:0.

