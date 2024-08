Switzerland have been unbeaten in St. Gallen for seven matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw against Austria in the run-up to the European Championships Keystone

The Swiss national team will play their second home Nations League match against Denmark in St. Gallen. The match will take place on October 15 at 8:45 pm.

SDA

This was announced by the Swiss Football Association.

Three days earlier, Murat Yakin's team will play their second away game of the campaign in Leskovac, Serbia. The venue for the third and final home game against Serbia (November 15) is still to be decided.

SDA