Nations League Switzerland with three Geneva players in the starting line-up

8.9.2024 - 19:47

Zeki Amdouni should provide the goals against Spain
Switzerland will start the Nations League match against Spain in Geneva with three Geneva-born players: Denis Zakaria, Zeki Amdouni and Becir Omeragic.

08.09.2024, 21:09

National coach Murat Yakin made four changes to his line-up compared to the game in Denmark on Thursday evening. As previously announced, Denis Zakaria and Gregory Wüthrich came in for the suspended Granit Xhaka and Nico Elvedi. This will be Wüthrich's first international match in the starting line-up.

In attack, Yakin will rely on Zeki Amdouni, who recently played a supporting role in the Swiss national team, on the right flank. The new Benfica Lisbon striker, who has scored 7 goals in 20 international matches, replaces Fabian Rieder. In addition, Becir Omeragic replaces Silvan Widmer, who was ruled out after the warm-up with an injury.

Switzerland's line-up: Kobel; Wüthrich, Akanji, Rodriguez; Omeragic, Freuler, Zakaria, Aebischer; Amdouni, Embolo, Vargas.

Spain's line-up: Raya; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Pedri, Williams; Joselu.

