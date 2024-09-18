Toto Schillaci (center), Italian World Cup hero of the 1990 World Cup in Italy, has died of cancer at the age of 59 Keystone

He was one of the most influential figures of the 1990 World Cup, but now Toto Schillaci has died of cancer at the age of 59.

SDA

The Italian Toto Schillaci - one of the heroes of the 1990 World Cup - died of cancer in a hospital in Sicily's capital Palermo, his family announced. Salvatore "Toto" Schillaci, who was a striker for Inter Milan and Juventus Turin, had been suffering from cancer for years.

At the 1990 home World Cup, Schillaci was named best player and scored six goals, making him top scorer. The sports newspaper "Gazzetto dello Sport" honored Schillaci on Wednesday as the "Bomber delle Notti Magiche" ("Bomber of the Magic Nights"). Italy lost the 1990 World Cup semi-final against Argentina, with Germany becoming world champions.

SDA