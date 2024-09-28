Deniz Undav saves Stuttgart a point against Wolfsburg Keystone

After the 5:1 gala against Dortmund the previous week, Stuttgart needed a lucky break in Wolfsburg. Deniz Undav scored in the 97th minute for the visitors, who were playing short-handed, to equalize at 2:2.

In the 63rd minute, Stuttgart's Atakan Karazor was sent off with a second yellow card - a harsh decision. Five minutes later, Wolfsburg's Mohamed Amoura scored what was supposed to be the winner for the home team, with Cédric Zesiger playing through in central defense. However, substitute Undav rescued a point for the visitors, who had started with Fabian Rieder in the starting line-up, with his volley shortly before the final whistle.

There was also a late goal in Mönchengladbach, where Tomas Cvancara scored the winning 1-0 for the hosts in the 96th minute. Coach Gerardo Seoane, defender Nico Elvedi and goalkeeper Jonas Omlin, who is currently injured, were thus able to celebrate their second win of the season against Union Berlin.

National team players Silvan Widmer and Ruben Vargas had an afternoon to forget. Mainz, led by captain Widmer, lost their home game against Heidenheim 0:2, while Vargas' Augsburg were beaten 4:0 at RB Leipzig. The Swiss midfielder was substituted immediately after conceding the fourth goal in the 58th minute.

Telegrams and table

Leipzig - Augsburg 4:0 (2:0). - Goals: 10. Sesko 1:0. 15. Sesko 2:0. 46. Openda 3:0. 57. Simons 4:0. - Comments: 27. Gulacsi (Leipzig) saves penalty from Gouweleeuw. Augsburg with Vargas (until 58.).

Freiburg - St. Pauli 0:3 (0:2). - Goals: 12. Saad 0:1. 45. Afolayan 0:2. 72. Saad 0:3. - Remarks: 41. Vasilj (St. Pauli) saves penalty from Grifo. Freiburg without Ogbus (substitute) and Manzambi (substitute).

Mainz 05 - Heidenheim 0:2 (0:1). - Goals: 15 Pieringer 0:1. 86 Schöppner 0:2. - Remarks: 29th yellow card against Hanche-Olsen (Mainz 05). 80th red card against Dorsch (Heidenheim). Mainz 05 with Widmer (until 75).

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Union Berlin 1:0 (0:0). - Goal: 96. Cvancara 1:0 - Remarks: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi, without Omlin (not in the squad/injured).

Wolfsburg - VfB Stuttgart 2:2 (1:1). - Goals: 20. Wind 1:0. 32. Millot 1:1. 68. Amoura 2:1. 97. Undav 2:2. - Remarks: 63rd yellow card against Karazor (Stuttgart). 32nd Grabara (Wolfsburg) saves penalty from Millot. Wolfsburg with Zesiger. Stuttgart with Rieder (until 71), without Stergiou (not in the squad/injured).

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 4/12. 2. RB Leipzig 5/11. 3. Borussia Dortmund 5/10. 4. Bayer Leverkusen 4/9. 5. Eintracht Frankfurt 4/9. 6. Heidenheim 5/9. 7. SC Freiburg 5/9. 8. VfB Stuttgart 5/8. 9. Union Berlin 5/8. 10. Borussia Mönchengladbach 5/6. 11. Werder Bremen 4/5. 12. Mainz 05 5/5. 13. Wolfsburg 5/4. 14. St. Pauli 5/4. 15. Augsburg 5/4. 16. Hoffenheim 4/3. 17. Holstein Kiel 4/1. 18. Bochum 5/1.

