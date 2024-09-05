Nico Elvedi defends against Denmark alongside Ricardo Rodriguez and Manuel Akanji Keystone

Switzerland will open the international season on Thursday evening with a line-up without any surprises. Elvedi takes the place of Fabian Schär in the three-man defense for the match in Denmark.

Nico Elvedi defends together with Ricardo Rodriguez and Manuel Akanji in front of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Silvan Widmer and Michel Aebischer will line up on the wing, with Remo Freuler and captain Granit Xhaka occupying the central midfield.

Up front are Fabien Rieder and Ruben Vargas alongside Breel Embolo. Dan Ndoye is missing through injury.

Switzerland's line-up: Kobel; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Rieder, Embolo, Vargas,

The Denmark line-up: Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Nelsson; Bah, Höjbjerg, Hjulmand, Kristiansen; Grönbaek, Dolberg, Eriksen.

