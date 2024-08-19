Murat Yakin during a discussion with Yann Sommer at the training camp in Spain last March Keystone

Murat Yakin comments on Yann Sommer's retirement from the national team and confirms Gregor Kobel as the "clear number 1".

SDA

"I can only congratulate Yann for his great career and also for the successful time he had with the national team," said Yakin in a video interview broadcast by the Swiss Football Association. He thanked his former goalkeeper for his professionalism and playing culture. He said he had shaped the national team with these qualities. "He is also a great role model for his teammates."

Looking to the future, Yakin said: "With Gregor Kobel, we have a clear number 1." The Dortmund keeper is a worthy successor to Yann Sommer. In addition, Switzerland are in the fortunate position of having many goalkeepers who "will support us".

