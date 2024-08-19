  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

National team Yakin congratulates Sommer and hands over the sceptre to Kobel

SDA

19.8.2024 - 17:42

Murat Yakin during a discussion with Yann Sommer at the training camp in Spain last March
Murat Yakin during a discussion with Yann Sommer at the training camp in Spain last March
Keystone

Murat Yakin comments on Yann Sommer's retirement from the national team and confirms Gregor Kobel as the "clear number 1".

19.8.2024 - 17:42

"I can only congratulate Yann for his great career and also for the successful time he had with the national team," said Yakin in a video interview broadcast by the Swiss Football Association. He thanked his former goalkeeper for his professionalism and playing culture. He said he had shaped the national team with these qualities. "He is also a great role model for his teammates."

Looking to the future, Yakin said: "With Gregor Kobel, we have a clear number 1." The Dortmund keeper is a worthy successor to Yann Sommer. In addition, Switzerland are in the fortunate position of having many goalkeepers who "will support us".

SDA

More from the department

The European Cup play-offs beckon. St. Gallen continue to shiver ++ Servette out ++ Lugano overcome hurdle despite being outnumbered

The European Cup play-offs beckonSt. Gallen continue to shiver ++ Servette out ++ Lugano overcome hurdle despite being outnumbered

Tour de France Femmes. Vas wins - Vollering loses leader's jersey after crash

Tour de France FemmesVas wins - Vollering loses leader's jersey after crash

National team. Kobel to replace Sommer as Switzerland's number 1 goalkeeper

National teamKobel to replace Sommer as Switzerland's number 1 goalkeeper