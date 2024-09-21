The beginning of the end for Basel: Mounir Chouair scores after a counterattack to make it 1:0 for FC Zurich Keystone

FC Zurich win the classic against Basel 2:0 in the 7th round of the Super League, with coach Ricardo Moniz's team impressing with a great deal of composure.

SDA

Two mistakes by FC Basel were enough for FC Zurich to emerge victorious for the fourth time this Super League season and climb to the top of the table.

Basel gave the visitors the first gift after half an hour in front of 36,000 spectators. A corner of their own blew up in the home team's faces. Mario Baro's ball, which was kicked too far, opened up a counter-attacking opportunity for FCZ. Via Samuel Ballet and Nikola Katic, the ball ended up with Mounir Chouiar, who outpaced Joe Mendes and scored to take the lead. It was the 25-year-old on loan from Ludogorez Rasgrad's first goal in the Super League.

The second goal was also the result of an inadequacy by a Basel player. Jonas Adjetey had the ball stolen from him by Juan Perea shortly after the break. The Colombian then had no trouble beating Marwin Hitz.

While FCZ missed chances for an even greater victory, FC Basel struggled in vain. Coach Fabio Celestini's team rarely entered the dangerous zone. There was a lack of bright ideas, and Xherdan Shaqiri did not have much success on his starting debut.

In the closing stages, Baro, who had been at the origin of the first goal conceded, saw yellow twice in the space of nine minutes and was sent off.

Basel - Zurich 0:2 (0:1)

36,000 spectators. - SR Tschudi. - Goals: 31st Chouiar (Katic) 0:1. 55th Perea (Conde) 0:2.

Basel: Hitz; Barisic, Adjetey, Comas (11. Soticek); Mendes (75. Fink), Romario Baro, Leroy (75. Xhaka), Schmid; Shaqiri, Ajeti (67. Kevin Carlos), Traoré (67. Kade).

Zurich: Brecher; Katic (46. Kamberi), Gomez, Kryeziu; Ballet, Mathew, Conde, Ligue (73. Tosic); Marchesano (67. Krasniqi), Chouiar (74. Rodrigo Conceição); Perea (73. Emmanuel).

Comments: 86th yellow card for Romario Baro. Cautions: 35 for Katic, 57 for Conde, 63 for Marchesano, 77 for Romario Baro, 83 for Gomez.

SDA