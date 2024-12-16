Twelve people have died from gas poisoning in the Georgian ski resort of Gudauri. Symbolbild: IMAGO/Depositphotos

Several bodies have been discovered on the upper floor of a restaurant in the Georgian ski resort of Gudauri. The twelve victims probably died after a carbon monoxide accident.

Twelve bodies have been discovered on the second floor of a restaurant in the Georgian ski resort of Gudauri.

According to police investigations, the victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

In Georgia, twelve employees of an Indian restaurant have been found dead in the Gudauri ski resort. The bodies, eleven foreign and one Georgian, were found on the second floor of the building, reports the news portal "Agenda.ge".

Police investigators speak of a "tragic accident". According to initial investigations, the victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Following a power failure, employees are said to have set up a power generator near the bedrooms. The poisonous carbon monoxide is said to have led to death by asphyxiation.

No signs of violence

According to the police, there were no signs of violence on the bodies. The authorities have launched a forensic and criminal investigation. Further investigations have been initiated on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Gudauri is the largest and highest ski resort in Georgia. The resort in the Caucasus Mountains between the Caspian and Black Seas is particularly popular with Russian tourists. In recent years, however, the ski resort has also become increasingly popular among European tourists. Freeriders in particular appreciate the long descents away from the official pistes. Heli-skiing is also one of the absolute highlights. Georgian providers offer three flights for as little as 300 euros (around 280 francs).