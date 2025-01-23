Relatives after the crime at Antioch High School in Nashville. (January 22, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/George Walker IV

Once again, a school in the USA becomes a crime scene. A teenager is shot dead in Nashville - presumably by a classmate. He is said to have filmed the crime and posted footage online.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A teenager in the US state of Tennessee is alleged to have shot and killed a 16-year-old classmate in the canteen of a high school and then killed himself.

The 17-year-old injured another student in the arm with grazing shots during the crime in Nashville.

There has been no information on the perpetrator's motive so far.

According to CNN, the bloody crime in Nashville was the first of its kind at a US school this year.

According to the report, there were 83 incidents in 2024, more than in any other year recorded by the US broadcaster. Show more

A teenager in the US state of Tennessee is said to have shot and killed a 16-year-old female classmate in the canteen of a high school and then killed himself. The 17-year-old injured another student in the arm with grazing shots during the crime in Nashville, the police announced on the X platform. The teenager then shot himself in the head. There has been no information on the perpetrator's motive so far.

BREAKING: A shooting incident is under investigation at Antioch High School. Three people have been wounded, including the suspect, who shot himself. Reunification site for parents is 3754 M'boro Pk. Buses will be taking students there. pic.twitter.com/G5UypO7neP — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 22, 2025

According to media reports, the suspected shooter broadcast part of his attack via livestream on an online platform. According to the newspaper "The Tenessean", the platform announced that the video had been removed and the account blocked. Two school police officers were at the school but arrived at the scene too late to stop the shooter.

US President Donald Trump expressed his condolences to those affected by "this senseless tragedy" and thanked first responders, according to the White House.

America: Deadly gun violence is commonplace

The high school is attended by around 2,000 students in grades 9 to 12. In March 2023, three nine-year-old students and three adults were killed by gunfire at another school in the city.

According to CNN, the shooting in Nashville was the first of its kind at a US school this year. According to the report, there were 83 incidents in 2024, more than in any other year recorded by the US broadcaster.

In the USA, lethal gun violence is part of everyday life. Pistols and larger caliber weapons are easily accessible and in circulation by the millions. Attacks with particularly serious consequences repeatedly spark debates about stricter gun laws. However, concrete progress fails mainly due to resistance from Republicans and the financially influential gun lobby, who have been blocking reforms for years. Even under the new US President Trump, himself a Republican, no tightening of gun laws is to be expected.