An 18-year-old Romanian was seriously injured in an accident involving a chainsaw while felling trees on the Alpe della Costa in the municipality of Arbedo TI. He was taken to hospital, according to the Ticino cantonal police.

The young man had been carrying out tree felling work in a wooded area shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon. He suffered serious injuries to his arm, the police added. He was initially treated by the employees present at the scene of the accident.

