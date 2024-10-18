Shoplifting and numerous charges for other offenses can be attributed to a young man from the Fribourg canon. (symbolic picture) IMAGO/Zoonar/Walter Luger

A young man from the canton of Fribourg has been reported two dozen times in the last 13 months. His offenses range from disturbing the peace to assault. Now he has been sentenced.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 19-year-old from the canton of Fribourg has been charged with 24 offenses in 13 months.

The list of offenses ranges from disturbing the peace and fare evasion to theft and assault.

The young man has now been sentenced to a suspended fine and a fine of CHF 3,000. Show more

The list of his offenses is long: disturbing the peace, resisting officers, possession of a softair pistol, several bus fare evasion offences, two attempted burglaries, two bicycle thefts, two cases of assault and numerous violations of the ban on entering a Fribourg shopping mall.

A 19-year-old from the canton of Fribourg has been reported a total of 24 times - in the last 13 months alone, reports "La Liberté". The young man committed the majority of his crimes in the Fribourg Center, often under the influence of narcotics. He was charged with eight offenses for this alone.

The juvenile court was unable to do much. The adult has now been sentenced to a fine by the Fribourg public prosecutor's office, with a probationary period of three years. In addition, there is a fine of CHF 3,000 and court costs of CHF 8,300.