Around a month after the devastating storms in Misox, 190 volunteers cleared flooded fields of debris and wood in Lostallo GR on Saturday. The helpers came from Ticino, neighboring Italy and German-speaking Switzerland.

The number of volunteers exceeded the region's expectations, the Regione Moesa announced in a press release. They had worked on 13 construction sites to clear the fields of traces of the flood.

They were supported by machines and trucks from companies in the region. The municipality of Lostallo then thanked the helpers with a joint lunch.

