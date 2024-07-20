Day of solidarity190 volunteers clear fields of debris after storms in Misox
20.7.2024 - 18:34
Around a month after the devastating storms in Misox, 190 volunteers cleared flooded fields of debris and wood in Lostallo GR on Saturday. The helpers came from Ticino, neighboring Italy and German-speaking Switzerland.
Around 190 people took part in a clearing operation in Lostallo GR.
Around a month earlier, violent storms had caused severe devastation in Misox.
The helpers came from Ticino, neighboring Italy and German-speaking Switzerland.