CSS has made a mistake. Customers will now get their money back.

It went wrong: CSS overcharged its customers' premiums due to a zip code problem. Now the insurance company has to pay the money back.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you 1900 customers mistakenly paid too much in health insurance premiums in the past.

CSS has noticed the mistake and now has to refund over CHF 500,000.

The health insurer has already taken measures to rectify the error. Show more

Some CSS health insurance customers are lucky. Because: "You paid too much in premiums due to the wrong premium zone. We will therefore refund the amount you paid in excess," reads a letter from CSS to a retired couple.

As reported by the Luzerner Zeitung, an incorrect zip code was entered in the insurance policy, which resulted in the couple being classified in a zone with higher premiums. As a result, they had paid a total of CHF 2,400 too much since 2019.

CSS has already taken action

The health insurer has already taken measures to avoid such errors in future. In total, CSS had to refund around half a million francs, but only for the last five years, as earlier claims are time-barred.

In the case of the Lucerne couple, the error may even have existed since 2013, but CSS has not provided any information on when the error occurred.

In some cases, CSS customers had paid too few premiums due to incorrect zip codes. However, CSS will not reclaim these amounts, even though the loss is greater than the overpayment of premiums.