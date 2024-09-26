Two children have died in an accident. Bild: dpa

Late in the evening, two cars collided head-on in Baden-Württemberg. Two children do not survive the accident. Other people are injured.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two children have died in a serious traffic accident in Baden-Württemberg.

Late in the evening, two cars collided head-on.

Another child and two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Show more

Two children have died in a serious traffic accident in Baden-Württemberg. Late in the evening, two cars collided head-on near Waldbronn (Karlsruhe district), according to the police. Another child and two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The police and fire department secured the scene of the accident with a large contingent on site. How and why the collision occurred on Herrenalber Strasse is now being investigated. The road is expected to remain closed until well into the night, said a spokesperson at the scene.

dpa