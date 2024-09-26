Two children have died in a serious traffic accident in Baden-Württemberg. Late in the evening, two cars collided head-on near Waldbronn (Karlsruhe district), according to the police. Another child and two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The police and fire department secured the scene of the accident with a large contingent on site. How and why the collision occurred on Herrenalber Strasse is now being investigated. The road is expected to remain closed until well into the night, said a spokesperson at the scene.