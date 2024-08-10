A 21-year-old has died in an accident in Sils. Keystone

A 21-year-old had a fatal accident in Sils im Domleschg GR on Friday. He was skiing with a colleague of the same age on Hohenrätien.

SDA

A 21-year-old had a fatal accident in Sils im Domleschg GR on Friday. He was skiing on Hohenrätien with a colleague of the same age. Shortly after 3 p.m., he fell from a ledge around one hundred meters over steep, rocky terrain.

The Rega doctor was only able to determine that the young man had died, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported on Saturday. Together with the Graubünden public prosecutor's office, the Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances that led to this fatal accident.

SDA