In the Czech municipality of Šumná, a truck driver narrowly escapes disaster. Because of an insect bite, he loses control of his 25-ton truck.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you A truck driver lost control of his vehicle in the Czech municipality of Šumná.

The 25-ton truck is loaded with sand and is driving from one side to the other - zigzagging.

The driver suffers an anaphylactic shock due to an insect bite. Show more

A truck in the Czech municipality of Šumná drives slightly off course. Czech police released dashcam footage showing the 25-ton truck loaded with sand zigzagging through a residential area.

The driver of the truck suffers an anaphylactic shock after being stung by an insect.

When the heavy truck then stops just before a swimming pool, a road user administers first aid. The incident ends without serious injury or damage to property.

