Off the track 25-ton truck rolls uncontrollably through small town

Stéphanie Süess

28.8.2024

In the Czech municipality of Šumná, a truck driver narrowly escapes disaster. Because of an insect bite, he loses control of his 25-ton truck.

28.08.2024, 17:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A truck driver lost control of his vehicle in the Czech municipality of Šumná.
  • The 25-ton truck is loaded with sand and is driving from one side to the other - zigzagging.
  • The driver suffers an anaphylactic shock due to an insect bite.
Show more

A truck in the Czech municipality of Šumná drives slightly off course. Czech police released dashcam footage showing the 25-ton truck loaded with sand zigzagging through a residential area.

The driver of the truck suffers an anaphylactic shock after being stung by an insect.

When the heavy truck then stops just before a swimming pool, a road user administers first aid. The incident ends without serious injury or damage to property.

