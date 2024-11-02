A 28-year-old died in a canyoning accident between the upper and lower Segnas floor on Friday. Symbolbild: Keystone

A 28-year-old died on Friday morning while canyoning above Flims GR. He got stuck in a crevice while abseiling. Hanging with his upper body down in the rope, a waterfall pushed him against the rock face and under water.

His companions tried to pull him up, but failed. The outdoor sportsman died on site, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported on Saturday. He was with a group in the Tschenghel dil Gori area between the upper and lower Segnas floor at an altitude of 2250 meters above sea level.

According to the police, the rescue of the victim proved difficult. In addition to the police, canyoning experts from Swiss Alpine Rescue, mountain rescuers from Flims, a team from Swiss Air-Rescue, one from Swiss Helicopter, the cantonal care team and the Flims fire department were deployed. The Graubünden Alpine Police and the public prosecutor's office began an investigation.

