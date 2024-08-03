Hikers walk up the so-called Himmelsleiter to the Säntis on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 (symbolic image Gian Ehrenzeller/KEYSTONE

In the Alpstein in eastern Switzerland, a mountain hiker fell several meters and was fatally injured on Saturday. The 29-year-old slipped in steep terrain during the ascent to the Säntis in the Ellbogen area.

Third parties reported the mountain accident to the Ausserrhoden cantonal police at 8.20 a.m., as reported by the police on Saturday. Members of the Alpine Rescue Service and workers who were dismantling the unrolled Swiss flag on the Säntis two days after the national holiday then went to the scene of the accident.

Despite the immediate measures taken, all help came too late for the man, the police wrote. He could only be rescued dead.

The deceased was reportedly a German who lived in the region. According to initial police findings, he had been traveling alone.

Police and the public prosecutor's office are investigating why the mountain accident occurred.

