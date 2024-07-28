From the waves to the meadow: U17's last journey is over land. After an unusual transport, the maritime old-timer reaches its destination. There are also anxious moments behind it.

From the vastness of the seas to the halls of technological history: the former naval submarine U17 has reached its new home port after an adventurous journey across water and land. Many onlookers welcomed the 350-ton steel colossus with applause and music at the Technik Museum Sinsheim (Baden-Württemberg). From summer 2025, visitors will have the opportunity to inspect the submarine from all sides - without getting wet.

The impressive exhibit has been on the road for a good year since its launch in Kiel, sometimes firmly lashed down on a massive floating pontoon, then piggybacked on a low-loader with 30 axles.

Now the journey of the "Ü-Boat", as one spectator jokingly called the monumental piece of cargo, has come to an end. "We have brought a fascinating exhibit to us in a large team in a spectacular transport," said project manager Michael Einkörn. In future, former submariners will also be on hand to give expert tours.

From the depths to dry land

The transfer of the almost 50-metre-long vessel was a logistical tour de force. The planning alone took months, as the maritime old-timer could not simply be transported by rail or truck. Trains had to be stopped, highways closed and traffic lights and signs dismantled so that the convoy could arrive safely.

Einkörn spoke of "incredible precision" - not only during transportation, but also during the preparations. "One day the message came: We have a route that can work under certain conditions. The fact that everything would work out like this was unbelievable for us as a museum that doesn't deal with heavy transport on a daily basis."

One of the most spectacular moments was the journey under the Old Bridge in Heidelberg. The submarine was maneuvered through the arches on the Neckar with millimetre precision. Because the historic bridge is low, U17 had to be tilted by more than 70 degrees on the floating pontoon. The narrow passages through the town were also difficult. "It all came down to a few centimeters," said Einkörn. The trickiest moment was a makeshift bridge. "There was a point where four axles were in the air and had no contact with the ground."

Bottleneck Neckar Bridge

After its arrival, the iconic vehicle is now being prepared for the public. "The submarine adds a marine history perspective to the exhibition at the Technik Museum and offers visitors the rare opportunity to experience such a means of transportation up close," explained museum director Andreas Hemmer.

Visitors will be able to learn more about life on board, the submarine's missions and its technology. They will also gain an insight into the cramped conditions of the crew and the challenges of underwater service.

U17 was in service from 1973 to 2010. The vessel was based in Eckernförde with a crew of 23. After being decommissioned, it was loaned to the Technik Museen Sinsheim Speyer after discussions with the Federal Ministry of Defense and the Bundeswehr. More than a year ago, a gantry crane hoisted the vessel onto a floating pontoon in Kiel, and since then it has been gradually approaching its destination.

Maritime classic car

Thousands stood on the banks of the Rhine in Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia and followed the transportation of the unusual exhibit to its final destination in Speyer (Palatinate). Among other things, batteries weighing several tons were removed there. The steel giant then set off on its final journey to Kraichgau at the end of June.

Once again, many people, for example in Heidelberg, Bad Rappenau or at night along the closed A6, followed the boat as it moved along. According to the museums, the entire project costs around two million euros and is mainly financed by donations.

Only one submarine can be seen further south in Germany: U1, the navy's first submarine from 1906. However, the section in the Deutsches Museum in Munich is still closed until 2028.

