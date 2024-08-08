The long unsolved cases in California were reopened in February 2023. The perpetrator now faces a life sentence. Symbolbild: imago images/imagebroker

Three women are found dead in California in 1977. All three victims had been strangled. The cases remained unsolved for decades. Now a 73-year-old man has been charged with murder.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The murderer of three women in California has been wanted since 1977.

Now a man has been charged with murder.

After a DNA match, the 73-year-old was linked to the murders. Show more

47 years after the murder of three women in Southern California, a suspect has been charged. After DNA matching, the 73-year-old man was linked to the murders, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced at a press conference. The three victims, aged 18, 21 and 31, were found at different locations between May and December 1977. All three died by strangulation.

The defendant had been brought to California this week from the US state of North Carolina. In North Carolina, he is charged with one count of murder in 1992. Investigators believe that there could be other victims. The suspected serial killer had been driving a truck across the USA for years, said prosecutor Erik Nasarenko. The investigation was continuing.

The long unsolved cases in California were reopened in February 2023. Investigators became aware of the man through new DNA analyses.

