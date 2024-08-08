47 years after the murder of three women in Southern California, a suspect has been charged. After DNA matching, the 73-year-old man was linked to the murders, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced at a press conference. The three victims, aged 18, 21 and 31, were found at different locations between May and December 1977. All three died by strangulation.
The defendant had been brought to California this week from the US state of North Carolina. In North Carolina, he is charged with one count of murder in 1992. Investigators believe that there could be other victims. The suspected serial killer had been driving a truck across the USA for years, said prosecutor Erik Nasarenko. The investigation was continuing.
The long unsolved cases in California were reopened in February 2023. Investigators became aware of the man through new DNA analyses.