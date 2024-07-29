The Zurich cantonal police and other emergency services deployed a large contingent to Maur ZH on Monday afternoon. Picture: Keystone

A 50-year-old Swiss man killed another man in Maur ZH on Monday. According to the police, the 46-year-old victim is the perpetrator's brother.

The two men lived together in an apartment.

Neighbors reported loud arguments.

The background to the crime was initially unclear. Show more

The alleged perpetrator called the police himself, according to the Zurich cantonal police on Monday afternoon. He had called shortly after 1.30 p.m. and said that he had just killed a man.

Police patrols arrived at the driveway to the property and found the suspect on the phone and arrested him. In an apartment in the apartment building, the emergency services found a man with serious stab wounds.

The police immediately began life-sustaining measures. Despite this, the ambulance service and emergency doctor were later only able to determine that the man had died.

The suspected perpetrator is the victim's brother. The background to the crime was initially unclear.

"He was always friendly"

The two brothers lived together in an apartment in Forch (municipality of Maur ZH). Neighbors told "20 minuten" that the two were often "loud and rowdy". There is also talk of loud arguments. Another neighbor says of the 50-year-old suspect: "He was always friendly, held the door open and greeted people politely". According to the neighbors, the outpatient care organization Spitex regularly visited the brothers.

An acquaintance of the two brothers toldBlickthat the two men lived on social welfare. "They had no everyday structure. They were slowly breaking down at home. They smoked in the apartment, it stank." He said the incident bothered him: "It's a sad case."

