A 57-year-old man was beaten to death in broad daylight at the Old Botanical Gardens in Munich on Wednesday. The police are searching for the perpetrator.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several people argue in the Old Botanical Garden in Munich and become violent.

One man suffers serious head injuries from blunt force trauma and dies a short time later in hospital.

Further investigations and searches are underway. Show more

A 57-year-old man was beaten to death in broad daylight on Wednesday at the Old Botanical Garden in Munich. According to the police, the man from Munich was taken to hospital. However, he died there of head injuries sustained from blunt force trauma.

According to the police, shortly before the homicide, there was a physical altercation between several people who are said to have known each other. The main suspect in the killing of the 57-year-old is at large. However, there is said to be no danger to the public.

Two other men were arrested as part of the immediate manhunt. Further investigations and search measures are ongoing.

The Old Botanical Garden near Munich Central Station is considered a crime hotspot in Munich, and the city set up a Central Station Task Force months ago to improve the situation. Since then, the first urban planning changes have been made and the hotspot has also been put under video surveillance. The images from the video surveillance are being used to search for the fugitive.