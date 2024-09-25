A 57-year-old man was beaten to death in broad daylight on Wednesday at the Old Botanical Garden in Munich. According to the police, the man from Munich was taken to hospital. However, he died there of head injuries sustained from blunt force trauma.
According to the police, shortly before the homicide, there was a physical altercation between several people who are said to have known each other. The main suspect in the killing of the 57-year-old is at large. However, there is said to be no danger to the public.
Two other men were arrested as part of the immediate manhunt. Further investigations and search measures are ongoing.
The Old Botanical Garden near Munich Central Station is considered a crime hotspot in Munich, and the city set up a Central Station Task Force months ago to improve the situation. Since then, the first urban planning changes have been made and the hotspot has also been put under video surveillance. The images from the video surveillance are being used to search for the fugitive.