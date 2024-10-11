A driver died in a traffic accident in Magadino TI on Friday morning. Keystone

SDA

A 58-year-old driver died in a traffic accident in Magadino TI on Friday morning. The driver lost control of his vehicle, collided with a car on the side of the road and then landed in a stream.

This was reported by the Ticino cantonal police on Friday. They suspect that a loss of control may have caused the accident. After resuscitation attempts, it was only possible to determine that the Swiss man had died.

SDA