In Belgium, a seven-year-old child was attacked and fatally injured by several dogs. The dogs belonged to the child's family, a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in the city of Mons said on Friday.

By the time the mother managed to free the child, he was already seriously injured.

The attack took place on Thursday at the family's dog breeding farm in the village of Quévy, south of Mons on the border with France.

According to the RTBF radio station, the Alaskan Malamute dogs attacked the child while it was feeding the pack together with its mother. When the mother managed to free the child, it was already seriously injured. Rescue workers could only determine its death.

It is not yet clear why the dogs attacked the child. The Belgian police are investigating the case of involuntary manslaughter and are also providing psychological support to the family.