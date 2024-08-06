Last Friday, a 77-year-old man fell around 50 meters down a hiking trail in the Saas-Fee VS region. He sustained fatal injuries, as the Valais cantonal police reported on Tuesday.
The victim, a Swiss national, was reported missing to the cantonal police operations center on Saturday morning. A search operation was then launched in the greater Saas-Fee area, the police added.
Shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, an Air Zermatt rescue crew located a lifeless person around 50 meters below the path to the Mischabelhütte. According to initial findings, the hiker had been walking alone from the hut in the direction of Saas-Fee.
The reasons for the fall were not known on Tuesday. An investigation has been launched to clarify the cause of the accident.