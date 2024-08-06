A 77-year-old Swiss man died in a mountain hiking accident in Saas-Fee. IMAGO/Depositphotos

A 77-year-old Swiss man has died after falling 50 meters while hiking in the Saas-Fee region. The cause of the accident is now being investigated.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 77-year-old Swiss man has died in a mountain hiking accident in the Saas-Fee VS region.

He was on a hiking trail below the Mischabel hut when he fell 50 meters and succumbed to his injuries.

The accident victim was reported missing to the cantonal police operations center on Saturday morning.

An investigation was launched to clarify the cause of the accident. Show more

Last Friday, a 77-year-old man fell around 50 meters down a hiking trail in the Saas-Fee VS region. He sustained fatal injuries, as the Valais cantonal police reported on Tuesday.

The victim, a Swiss national, was reported missing to the cantonal police operations center on Saturday morning. A search operation was then launched in the greater Saas-Fee area, the police added.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, an Air Zermatt rescue crew located a lifeless person around 50 meters below the path to the Mischabelhütte. According to initial findings, the hiker had been walking alone from the hut in the direction of Saas-Fee.

The reasons for the fall were not known on Tuesday. An investigation has been launched to clarify the cause of the accident.

SDA