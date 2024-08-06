  1. Residential Customers
Mountain accident in Saas-Fee 77-year-old Swiss man falls 50 meters and dies

6.8.2024 - 18:44

A 77-year-old Swiss man died in a mountain hiking accident in Saas-Fee.
IMAGO/Depositphotos

A 77-year-old Swiss man has died after falling 50 meters while hiking in the Saas-Fee region. The cause of the accident is now being investigated.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 77-year-old Swiss man has died in a mountain hiking accident in the Saas-Fee VS region.
  • He was on a hiking trail below the Mischabel hut when he fell 50 meters and succumbed to his injuries.
  • The accident victim was reported missing to the cantonal police operations center on Saturday morning.
  • An investigation was launched to clarify the cause of the accident.
Last Friday, a 77-year-old man fell around 50 meters down a hiking trail in the Saas-Fee VS region. He sustained fatal injuries, as the Valais cantonal police reported on Tuesday.

The victim, a Swiss national, was reported missing to the cantonal police operations center on Saturday morning. A search operation was then launched in the greater Saas-Fee area, the police added.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, an Air Zermatt rescue crew located a lifeless person around 50 meters below the path to the Mischabelhütte. According to initial findings, the hiker had been walking alone from the hut in the direction of Saas-Fee.

The reasons for the fall were not known on Tuesday. An investigation has been launched to clarify the cause of the accident.

