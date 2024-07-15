Reutlingen ZH78-year-old driver killed in collision with S-Bahn train
15.7.2024 - 21:30
A 78-year-old driver was killed in a collision with an S-Bahn train on a track not far from a level crossing in Reutlingen ZH on Monday afternoon. His car was on the tracks when the S-Bahn train approached. The train driver was unable to brake.
A 78-year-old driver died in a collision with an S-Bahn train on Monday afternoon.
The accident occurred not far from a level crossing in Reutlingen ZH.
Based on initial findings, the Winterthur municipal police assume that the motorist left the road and landed on the track. They also reported that no one on the train was injured. Rail services between Oberwinterthur and Seuzach were interrupted until around 9 pm.