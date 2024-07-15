A car driver was killed in a collision with an S-Bahn train on Monday. Symbolbild: sda

A 78-year-old driver was killed in a collision with an S-Bahn train on a track not far from a level crossing in Reutlingen ZH on Monday afternoon. His car was on the tracks when the S-Bahn train approached. The train driver was unable to brake.

Based on initial findings, the Winterthur municipal police assume that the motorist left the road and landed on the track. They also reported that no one on the train was injured. Rail services between Oberwinterthur and Seuzach were interrupted until around 9 pm.

