Action star Keanu Reeves takes part in US car race - Gallery Action star Keanu Reeves joins the racing drivers. (archive picture) Image: dpa Reeves is known as a big motorsport fan. Image: dpa

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves is an avid motorsport fan. He takes part in a car race in the USA himself - and goes off the track. But he continues the race.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

During a race on the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway circuit, Reeves briefly lost control of his sports car in a bend.

He skidded slightly and skidded off the road, but continued the race shortly afterwards, probably unharmed. Show more

Action star Keanu Reeves joins the ranks of professional racing drivers: the 60-year-old actor and musician took part in the Toyota GR Cup race on the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway circuit (US state of Indiana). The star of blockbuster film series such as "John Wick" and "Matrix" finished 25th out of 35 cars, according to US media reports.

During the 45-minute race, Reeves briefly lost control of his sports car in a bend. He skidded slightly and skidded off the road, but continued the race a little later, probably uninjured.

Breakthrough with "speed"

He chose the inscription "BRZRKR" for his red vehicle with the number 92. The Hollywood star has also been the creator of the comic series "BRZRKR" about an immortal warrior since 2021.

Reeves is known as a big motorsport fan. The passionate motorcyclist is a frequent spectator at races. The Canadian celebrated his breakthrough as an action star 30 years ago with the fast-paced film "Speed". In it, he played a police officer on board a public bus who has to maintain a constantly high speed because of a bomb. Sandra Bullock was at the wheel at the time.

