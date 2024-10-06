  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Lost control of sports car Near-crash involving action star Keanu Reeves in US car race

dpa

6.10.2024 - 22:17

Action star Keanu Reeves takes part in US car race - Gallery
Action star Keanu Reeves takes part in US car race - Gallery. Action star Keanu Reeves joins the racing drivers. (archive picture)

Action star Keanu Reeves joins the racing drivers. (archive picture)

Image: dpa

Action star Keanu Reeves takes part in US car race - Gallery. Reeves is known as a big motorsport fan.

Reeves is known as a big motorsport fan.

Image: dpa

Action star Keanu Reeves takes part in US car race - Gallery
Action star Keanu Reeves takes part in US car race - Gallery. Action star Keanu Reeves joins the racing drivers. (archive picture)

Action star Keanu Reeves joins the racing drivers. (archive picture)

Image: dpa

Action star Keanu Reeves takes part in US car race - Gallery. Reeves is known as a big motorsport fan.

Reeves is known as a big motorsport fan.

Image: dpa

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves is an avid motorsport fan. He takes part in a car race in the USA himself - and goes off the track. But he continues the race.

dpa

06.10.2024, 22:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves is an avid motorsport fan.
  • During a race on the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway circuit, Reeves briefly lost control of his sports car in a bend.
  • He skidded slightly and skidded off the road, but continued the race shortly afterwards, probably unharmed.
Show more

Action star Keanu Reeves joins the ranks of professional racing drivers: the 60-year-old actor and musician took part in the Toyota GR Cup race on the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway circuit (US state of Indiana). The star of blockbuster film series such as "John Wick" and "Matrix" finished 25th out of 35 cars, according to US media reports.

During the 45-minute race, Reeves briefly lost control of his sports car in a bend. He skidded slightly and skidded off the road, but continued the race a little later, probably uninjured.

Breakthrough with "speed"

He chose the inscription "BRZRKR" for his red vehicle with the number 92. The Hollywood star has also been the creator of the comic series "BRZRKR" about an immortal warrior since 2021.

Reeves is known as a big motorsport fan. The passionate motorcyclist is a frequent spectator at races. The Canadian celebrated his breakthrough as an action star 30 years ago with the fast-paced film "Speed". In it, he played a police officer on board a public bus who has to maintain a constantly high speed because of a bomb. Sandra Bullock was at the wheel at the time.

dpa