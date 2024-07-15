The actor James B. Sikking has died. Archivbild: Avery/AP

James Sikking starred in many films and series. Now he has died at the age of 90.

He is said to have died on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles as a result of dementia.

He was 90 years old. Show more

US actor James Sikking is dead. He died on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles as a result of dementia, according to a statement from his spokeswoman Cynthia Snyder, which was made available to the German Press Agency. According to the statement, the actor was 90 years old. "In an admirable career, the exciting face of Sikking gave us dramas, comedies, tragedies and hilarious burlesque," it said.

Born in Los Angeles in 1934, Sikking starred in more than 200 film and television projects in a career spanning some six decades - including the US police series "Hill Street Police Station" and the sitcom "Doogie Howser, M.D.". "His talent, integrity and ingenuity have fascinated and delighted audiences," the statement continued. Sikking was married and had two children.

