In his spare time, he chases parking offenders with his cell phone and measuring tape: Niclas Matthei causes red heads in German cities. Picture: Screenshot Spiegel TV

Niclas Matthei, the self-proclaimed "advertising master", is doing well - even disco-ball well. The German is now a millionaire, and you can even book him for club gigs.

Carlotta Henggeler

Matthei is doing well financially. According to his own figures, he has a seven-figure sum in his account.

Niclas Matthei is not making any friends with his hobby. The 18-year-old rides his bike through the streets of Germany in his spare time - on the hunt for parking offenders.

The self-proclaimed "advertising master" earns his living in various ways, as he recently revealed to "rtl.de".

He is a self-employed entrepreneur in online marketing, has entered into various advertising cooperations - and he can also be booked for club appearances.

Matthei earns even more money: "I work as an employee elsewhere on the side and earn money there too." And every now and then he also gets paid for pain and suffering, as he revealed in the interview.

"I always want more money"

On the financial side, the advertising business has paid off. Matthei told "rtl.de" how much money he has in his account, his short answer: "Seven figures!" Ergo (at least) one million euros.

A lot of money for an 18-year-old. But Matthei wants to go even higher: "I won't be satisfied even if I have a billion in my account. I always want more money, but I can live with that."

