The football club Sao Paulo FC wanted to use an airship to advertise an upcoming match. The stunt ends in a crash: at least the club has managed to get itself talked about.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you On September 25, an airship crashed in Osasco in the Sao Paulo region.

The pilot was injured. The cause of the accident is being investigated. Show more

The Copa Libertadores is something like the South American Champions League. A Brazilian duel is coming up soon: Sao Paulo FC will be playing against Botafogo. To promote the match, the club has hired an airship to attract attention in the region.

The club succeeded - but not as planned: Due to an as yet unexplained cause, the airship lost altitude at midday on September 25 in Osasco, located directly next to Sao Paolo, and crashed into a residential area. The pilot was injured and taken to hospital. The authorities are now investigating how the accident could have happened.