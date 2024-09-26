The football club Sao Paulo FC wanted to use an airship to advertise an upcoming match. The stunt ends in a crash: at least the club has managed to get itself talked about.
- On September 25, an airship crashed in Osasco in the Sao Paulo region.
- The pilot was injured. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
The Copa Libertadores is something like the South American Champions League. A Brazilian duel is coming up soon: Sao Paulo FC will be playing against Botafogo. To promote the match, the club has hired an airship to attract attention in the region.
The club succeeded - but not as planned: Due to an as yet unexplained cause, the airship lost altitude at midday on September 25 in Osasco, located directly next to Sao Paolo, and crashed into a residential area. The pilot was injured and taken to hospital. The authorities are now investigating how the accident could have happened.