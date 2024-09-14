An eleven-kilometre-long traffic jam formed in front of the Gotthard north portal between Erstfeld and Göschenen in the canton of Uri shortly before midday on Saturday. Road users had to put up with a waiting time of one hour and 50 minutes.
There was also an eight-kilometre-long traffic jam in front of the southern portal between Quinto and the Airolo rest area in Ticino, as the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) wrote on the short message service X. There was a waiting time of almost one and a half hours.