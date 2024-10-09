The Americans are now ventilating too. TikTok

What is commonplace in this country is new territory in America: ventilation. Thanks to TikTok, Americans are now also discovering the benefits of an open window.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In recent years, countless trends have emerged on social media.

These are often things or activities that already existed, but have been given a different name by Instagram or TikTok.

There is now another such new trend on the American TikTok: airing. Show more

Brat Summer, Girl Dinner, Hot Girl Walk - a number of trends have already emerged on social media. Often these already existed, they were simply renamed. For example, the Hot Girl Walk was originally just going for a walk.

There is another "new wellness trend" on the American TikTok: airing. Yes, you read that right. Ventilation, where you open the windows to let fresh air into a room.

The trend was started by TikToker Lucie Rauschnabel. Her parents are originally from Germany, but emigrated to the USA many years ago. Lucie grew up in America, but her parents taught her some German habits. She uploads a video of this on TikTok:

@lucierausch PART 2 | my ✨denglish✨ is also something i learned in this family hahaah ♬ original sound - Lucie Rauschnabel

"The German fall trend you need to try right now"

The popular living blog "Apartement Therapy" takes up the topic of ventilation and dedicates an entire article to it. They write: "'Airing' is the German fall trend you need to try right away (it totally refreshes your space!)".

According to the blog, ventilation also has many health benefits. The fresh air in the house would improve mood, improve respiratory well-being and aid digestion. However, it does not explain exactly how airing out is supposed to improve digestion. "According to Reddit, Germans are so enthusiastic about this wellness practice that some landlords even stipulate in the tenancy agreement that you have to air your home every day," it continues.

The entry does not mention that ventilation is not only practiced in Germany, but also pretty much everywhere in Europe.

Even though ventilation is part of everyday life here in Germany, it is still uncharted territory in America. The reason for this: Because many have air conditioning, they ventilate manually. Another reason is the higher outside temperatures in some US states. The author also writes in the blog post: "It's hard to believe that summer is over and I still have to run my air conditioning."

We'll have to wait and see how long it takes for Americans to discover shock ventilation.