The occasional loss of one or more animals is a painful part of the job for mountain farmers, but in the Sellrain Valley in Tyrol, an entire herd of goats has simply disappeared.
There has been no trace of the animals since the beginning of August. "I suspect that something has happened," says Ingrid Schlögl to ORF Tirol.
"They were really always together"
The farmer from Gries in the Sellraintal valley in Tyrol reports that the goats have always come home. After four days, however, only one goat returned: "She was totally distraught".
Maria Haselwanter, who helps out on the farm, has been looking after the animals this summer and is equally perplexed: "They were really always together, and then suddenly they all left. And for one of them to return to the field alone without her children is just completely atypical."
All searches were unsuccessful
This was followed by several searches and appeals on the radio and in social networks. Schlögl hopes that the animals are still somewhere on the alp or elsewhere in the mountains.
Meanwhile, no one from the valley can explain how the herd could simply disappear like this, and the local hunter is baffled: "It's very unusual for a whole herd to disappear without a trace," says Johann Haselwanter.
His colleague from the neighboring district had even searched the area with a thermal imaging drone. Meanwhile, farmer Schlögl is asking for clues - and hoping for a miracle.