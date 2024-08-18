People with hearing loss have a higher risk of developing dementia or Alzheimer's disease than people with normal hearing. Symbolbild: Keystone

Hearing loss in middle age is considered by experts to be the greatest influenceable risk factor for dementia in old age. One doctor urgently advises people aged between 45 and 65 not to take the onset of hearing loss lightly.

Hearing loss usually occurs gradually and often goes unnoticed at first. Those affected may simply not want to admit to problems with deteriorating hearing out of shame. However, the onset of hearing loss is the most important risk factor for dementia, especially in people aged 45 and over.

"Hearing loss is the most important Alzheimer's risk factor in middle age," explains Dr. Linda Thienpont. In a press release, the Head of Science at the non-profit Alzheimer's Research Initiative appeals to those affected. "If it occurs in 45 to 65-year-olds and remains untreated, the risk of Alzheimer's disease in old age is significantly increased," says Thienpont. The doctor would therefore like to draw attention to this underestimated risk factor.

False shame

Especially in middle age, it is difficult to have the onset of hearing loss treated by a doctor. It usually comes on gradually and is therefore often ignored. Unmistakable signs are frequent questions or turning up the volume on the TV. Nevertheless, those affected shy away from going to the doctor. Perhaps out of vanity or to delay the purchase of a hearing aid. But this can have serious consequences, because hearing loss damages our brain.

Hearing loss is the most important Alzheimer's risk factor in middle age.

"People with poor hearing process fewer acoustic stimuli. Many also react by withdrawing because they can no longer follow conversations as well or become tired quickly," says Thienpont. "The brain is then less challenged and mental performance decreases. This increases the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease," warns the doctor.

The brain needs input from outside

Thienpont advises people to have their hearing checked regularly by a specialist. "From your mid-50s, your hearing can deteriorate due to age-related wear and tear. This should not be taken lightly," explains the Alzheimer's expert. Hearing aids can compensate for deficits in most cases. This keeps brain function at a high level. At the same time, the risk of Alzheimer's disease is reduced.

The head of the Cologne Alzheimer's Prevention Center, Frank Jessen, also advises: "The brain needs input." Those who hear poorly receive less input and have a higher risk of Alzheimer's. A hearing aid should be just as natural as buying glasses if you have poor eyesight.