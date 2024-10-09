Storm "Helene" caused devastation. (archive image) Keystone

According to an analysis, the climate crisis has exacerbated Hurricane Helene in the USA. Without man-made climate change, the winds would have been around eleven percent weaker and the rainfall around ten percent less, according to the analysis.

"Helene" hit Florida almost two weeks ago. Well over 200 people lost their lives as a result of the storm. And the next hurricane is already here: "Milton" is also considered a particularly strong hurricane. Such powerful hurricanes are now around two and a half times more likely in the region than in pre-industrial times, according to the rapid analysis by the World Weather Attribution scientists' initiative.

Two degrees warmer than usual

Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters. According to experts, increasing global warming increases their danger, as warmer air can absorb more water vapor, causing tropical storms to gain in intensity more quickly. According to the analysis, "Helene" formed at a time when temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico were two degrees higher than before the onset of man-made climate change.

"Our study has once again shown that hurricanes will get worse if humans continue to burn fossil fuels and thus warm the planet," explained study co-author Friederike Otto from Imperial College London.

Better prepare the region

Such hurricanes used to only occur every 130 years, but now they happen around every 53 years. According to the researchers, it is therefore not only extremely important to protect the climate, but also to ensure that affected regions are better prepared.

For an attribution study, meteorological data from past decades and climate simulations are statistically evaluated. This involves comparing how similar events have changed between the pre-industrial climate and today's climate.

