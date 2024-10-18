Nationwide protests are planned in France after a cyclist was killed by an SUV following a traffic dispute. Bild: dpa

More and more cyclists are on the road in Paris. Following a traffic dispute, an SUV driver is said to have deliberately run over a young cyclist. This triggers nationwide protests.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a traffic dispute in Paris, an SUV driver is alleged to have deliberately run over a young cyclist.

The French Cyclists' Federation has called for nationwide protests on Saturday.

In Paris, demonstrators plan to gather on the Place de la République from 5 pm. Show more

Following the death of a cyclist in Paris who was allegedly deliberately run down by an SUV driver, the French Cyclists' Federation has called for nationwide protests on Saturday. A minute's silence is to be held in front of all town halls at 5.45 p.m., according to a call from the association.

"We can no longer tolerate this trivialization of violence on the roads. Like all other road users, cyclists and pedestrians who choose sustainable and environmentally friendly means of transport have a fundamental right to safety," the association explained. In Paris, demonstrators plan to gather on the Place de la République from 5 pm.

Investigation on suspicion of murder

Following the fatal incident in the center of Paris on Tuesday evening, an investigation was opened against the 52-year-old driver of the SUV on suspicion of murder, the public prosecutor's office announced. He was remanded in custody. Based on witness statements and camera images, the investigators assume that the man deliberately ran over the 27-year-old cyclist after an argument.

In order to make faster progress in the traffic jam, the SUV driver had apparently already driven 200 meters across a bicycle lane when he rolled onto the 27-year-old's foot. When the cyclist hit the hood of the car, the driver initially reversed, but then steered the car towards the cyclist when he tried to call him to account. The motorist's lawyer told BFMTV that the man did not intend to kill the cyclist. In the course of the traffic dispute, he may have lost control of his car.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, who has been promoting the expansion of cycle paths in the capital for years, and other politicians reacted with shock to the fatal incident. The victim was a member of an association that campaigns for the expansion of cycling in Paris.

