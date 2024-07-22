View of the Maggia near Cevio TI, where another victim of the storm at the end of June was found. Archivbild: Keystone

Another body was found in the bed of the Maggia river near Cevio in Ticino shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday. The lifeless body has not yet been identified, as the cantonal police announced in the evening. It is the 7th body to be found in the Maggia after the storms.

A body had already been discovered in the same area on Thursday. According to the police, Monday's discovery was made as part of the search operation carried out during the course of the day by officers from the cantonal police, rescue teams from the Swiss Alpine Rescue (SAS) and the Alpine Rescue dog units.

Three bodies were recovered in the Maggia Valley during the weekend of the storm in the last days of June. Three female tourists from Germany were victims of a landslide in the hamlet of Fontana in the Bavona Valley, a side valley of the upper Maggia Valley. Emergency services later found two more bodies in the Maggia riverbed near Riveo.

Army continues its mission

On Thursday, the authorities in Bellinzona announced that the army would continue its deployment in Ticino to deal with the storm from the end of June until July 28. The Ticino government had requested this extension of the support mission for the civilian authorities. The federal government approved the extended deployment.

During the last two weekends in June, severe storms first hit the Misox, the southern valley of Graubünden, and just one week later Ticino and Valais. At least ten people lost their lives and several more are still missing. Many people were evacuated by helicopter from valleys and villages that had become inaccessible.

